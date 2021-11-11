Ducati Launches 13 Lakh Hypermotard 950 In India
Check Price, Engine specifications and more on the Ducati Hypermotard 950 launched in India
Ducati has launched its all new Hypermotard 950 motorcycle in India starting at a whooping price of Rs 12.99 lakh.
The Ducati Hypermotard 950 is the latest addition to the luxury motorbikes available in India and the bike is said to have an incredible design. Some key features include-
Full-LED illumination
A TFT instrument cluster along with many electronic riding aids.
A flat screen with a USB charging socket.
An engine that will draws power from a BS6-compliant 937cc liquid-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 112.4hp.
While the Italian Ducati Hypermotard range comes in three models, namely standard, RVE, and SP, The standard variant has not been launched in India.
Ducati Hypermotard 950: Price in India
The RVE version of the Ducati Hypermotard 950 motorcycle in India is priced at Rs. 12.99 lakh while the SP variant starts at about Rs. 16.24 lakh Interested buyers must note that both prices are ex-showroom.
Ducati Hypermotard 950: Engine Specifications
The Ducati Hypermotard 950 runs on a 112hp, 937cc engine.
It shall draw power from a BS6-compliant, 937cc, Testastretta 11-degree, V-twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 112.4hp at 9,000rpm and a peak torque of 96Nm at 7,250rpm.
The mill is paired to a 6-speed gearbox.
The Ducati Hypermotard 950 also has several exciting safety features such as disc brakes, cornering ABS, wheelie control, traction control, and riding modes.
Additionally, the suspension duties on the RVE model are handled by 45mm Marzocchi inverted front forks and a Sachs rear mono-shock unit, while the SP variant gets Ohlins-sourced 48mm inverted forks on the front side and an Ohlins mono-shock unit on the rear end.
Hence if you are a bike enthusiast and are looking to add a gleaming bike to your collection, do not miss the Ducati Hypermotard 950 and its amazing features.
