If you want to legally drive in India, having a valid Indian driving licence is mandatory. The licence permits the vehicle owner or the driver who is operating the motor vehicle, to legally drive the car on public roads. In India, the driving licence is issued by the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) or Regional Transport Office (RTO) of that particular state.The process of gaining a permanent licence is simple however, it is a lengthy process. If you are currently practicing how to drive a car or a bike, you must obtain a learner permit or a learner licence, which will act as a temporary licence until you pass a test to qualify for a permanent licence from an RTO authority.Eligibility for Driving licence in IndiaThe eligibility for driving licence in India depends on the class of vehicle and the type of driving licence you are applying for. Below are the eligibility criteria for different permanent driving licence types in India:Document Required for Driving Licence in IndiaTo ensure there is no delay from the authorities side on processing your driving licence, make sure that the documents you are submitting are valid and in order. Following are the documents required to obtain a driving licence in India:Age Proof (any one of the below given documents)Birth CertificatePAN CardPassportClass 10 mark sheetTransfer certificate from any school for any class with date of birth printed on it.Permanent Proof of address (any one of the following)PassportAadhaar CardSelf-owned house agreementElectricity bill (issued in applicants name)LIC bondVoters ID CardRation cardCurrent Proof of address (any one from the following)Rental agreement and electricity billRental agreement and LPG bill Other Document Requirements for Driving Licence in India:Duly filled application form (visit the nearest RTO or download it from the online portal for your state)6 passport sized photographs (when applying for Learners Licence)1 passport sized photograph (when applying for driving licence)Application FeesIf you are staying in other cities, as current address proof, you can present the rental agreement with one recent utility bill copy which can be gas bill or electric bill.Medical Certificate - Form 1 A and 1 which is to be issued by a certified Government doctorFor all applicants over the age of 40 years, a Medical certificate is mandatory.How to Apply fo Driving Licence Application Form OnlineThe process for filling out an online application for a Learner’s Licence or Driving Licence is as follows:Visit the Sarathi website of your state and download the driving licence application form.Fill in the form as per the instructions provided on the screen and click on ‘Submit’.In the case of minor applicants, the form is to be printed out and Part D is to be filled out and signed by the parent/guardian at the nearest RTO.Upload the documents to be submitted along with the application form (proof of age, proof of address, learner’s licence number).A Web Application Number will be generated after submission, which can be used to track the status of the application.Once the application has been processed, a notification will be sent via SMS.How to Apply for a Driving Licence in RTO in India?You can apply for a permanent driving licence after 30 days from the date of issuance of Learners licence. The application for permanent Driving licence must be filled within 180 days from the issue date of Learners licence.Below are some key things you need to keep in mind when applying for the licence:Applicants are required to obtain Form 4 application for motor driving licence. The form can be downloaded on your states RTO website. You can also visit the nearest RTO to obtain Form 4.Fill the form completely and submit it with other required documents mentioned above. The operator will schedule you in a slot for the licence test at the RTO and you are required to pay a small fees for taking the test.Be present and on time for your test on the specific date. Once cleared, your licence will either be awarded on the spot and sent to your registered address by post.If you are taking driving lessons from a driving school, the school operators usually help the applications apply for the test and organise the documents required. The applicant also receives a receipt which will act as your temporary driving licence.Updated Driving Licence Fees In India 2020The fee structure for a learner’s licence include:Fee for Form 3: Rs 30Fee for Form 6: Rs 40The road safety cess fee: Rs 50The fee structure for a permanent driving licence include:The driving licence test fee: Rs 100Fee for form 7 (or smart card): Rs 200The driving licence grant fee: Rs 40The road safety cess for a licence for 2-wheeler, with/without gear: Rs 100The road safety cess for a licence for light motor vehicles (non-transport) Rs 150The road safety cess for a licence for light motor vehicles (transport): Rs 200The road safety cess for a licence for medium and heavy motor vehicles: Rs 500The fee for international driving licence include:The issue of the international driving licence: Rs 500FAQ on Driving Licences in IndiaHow do I start the application process for driving licence?You must hold a valid learner licence for at least 30 days and apply for your permanent driving licence within 180 days since you have received your learners permit. Visit your local RTO office or the website of your state transport department to get more details on the exact process. The common process is detailed in this article.Suppose I get a driving licence in Pune, will it be valid throughout India?Yes, a driving licence obtained in any RTO in India is valid throughout the country.What is the validity period for a Driving licence in India? Generally, in India,Usually, driving licences are valid for 20 years from the date of issue or till the holder attains 50 years of age, whichever comes earlier. A driving licence for commercial vehicles is valid for up to three years.Should I produce a medical certificate to obtain a driving licence in India?If you are under 50 years of age and if you are applying for non - transport licence, you do not require a medical licence. But, applicants over 50 years of age must produce medical certificate. Similarly, applicants of Transport vehicle licence must produce medical certificate irrespective of age.What happens if I fail the driving licence test?In case you fail the driving licence test, you can apply for a re-test after 7 days.How to apply for a Learner's Licence?You can apply for a learners permit/licence online or by visiting your local RTO. Details for both the steps are provided in this article.