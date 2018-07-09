Donkey Kong: How an Ape Evolved with Time in the Past 39 Years

The most recognised ape among gamers turned 39 today. Donkey Kong is the main character of Nintendo’s video game series, Donkey Kong, that was first released on 9 July 1981. The game was developed by Shigeru Miyamoto. Since then, it has been a cult gaming sensation, with many editions, spin offs and crossovers - selling more than 40 million units worldwide.

The gameplay focuses on manoeuvring Donkey Kong across a series of platforms while dodging and jumping over obstacles.