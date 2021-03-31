Govt Makes Dual Front Airbags Mandatory: Will This Affect You?
Is it mandatory to install a dual front airbag? Will the prices of cars increase? Here’s everything we know.
In order issued on 5 March, the central government notified that all vehicles must have dual front passenger (next to the driver) airbags.
The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways issued a gazette notification outlining the importance of airbags, based on suggestions of the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety.
What are the implications of this decision and will the prices of cars increase? Here’s everything we know.
What are Airbags?
Airbag is a retrofitted vehicle occupant restraint system which is designed using a bag that inflates rapidly and then quickly deflates during a collision. The purpose of the airbag is to provide the driver and passenger soft cushioning in case of an accident.
What is the new policy?
The union government has made dual front airbags mandatory for all vehicles. According to the new policy, all cars sold after 1 April 2021 will come bearing dual front bags. Existing car models will have time till 31 August to get an airbag fitted.
Will you have to install a dual airbag for existing vehicles?
No. The notification from the government has only come to manufacturers and not for owners. This rules will only be applicable to manufacturers who currently only have a single airbag retrofitted. Moreover, airbag is a complex kit which cannot be retrofitted in the car externally by the owners.
Will you be penalised for not having airbags retrofitted in your car?
As mentioned above, the order is for manufacturers and not for car owners. Therefore, you will not be penalised for not having airbags retrofitted in your car.
What about newer vehicles?
Newer vehicles falling in the M1 category, having no more than 8 seats, will already be fitted with dual airbags.
Currently, cars like Maruti Suzuki Alto, S-Presso, Wagon-R, Hyundai Santro, Datsun redi-GO, and Mahindra Bolero among several others have a single airbag. These vehicles will not be able to sell new cars without a passenger airbag.
Will cars become costlier now?
The decision of the central government will increase the price of entry level cars by 10,000 to Rs 15,000. Mostly, the base and mid-spec variants will be affected by this rule.
