Dell Systems At Risk of Cyber Attack: How to Fix This Bug?

A cyber security research team by Sentinel Labs has discovered a flaw in laptops and desktops manufactured by Dell that could potentially allow cybercriminal groups to hack into systems of Dell users.

According to Sentinel Labs, the vulnerability can be found in the form of a bug in a preinstalled software in Dell laptops and desktops.

The bug allows hackers to get admin-level access to a PC. After hacking into the dell systems, cyberespionage groups can easily plant malware or a ransomware.

As reported by Sentinel Labs, the flaw is a collective of five different bugs that were present in the Dell BIOS Utility driver, called DBUtil.