Deepfakes in the Digital Age: Unravelling AI-Powered Cyber Threats

In recent years, the emergence of deepfake technology has raised significant concerns about cybersecurity, privacy, and misinformation. Deepfakes leverage advanced artificial intelligence (AI) techniques, and intense learning, to create hyper-realistic fake text, audio, and video content that can deceive viewers into believing that the fabricated visuals and sounds are authentic.

This blend of innovation and deception presents unique challenges in an era characterised by rapid digital transformation and increasing reliance on technology for communication and dissemination of information. This article aims to unravel the complexities of deepfakes as AI-powered cyber threats and explore their implications for individuals, organisations, and society.

According to a survey conducted by the cyber security company McAfee, 75% of Indians present online have seen some or other form of deepfake content over the past 12 years. The survey noted a significant increase in cases of deepfake scams that impersonate not only individual users but also prominent public figures from various sectors, including business, politics, entertainment, and sports.