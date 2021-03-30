Data of 10 Cr Indians on Sale on Dark Web, Mobikwik Denies Claim

Mobile payment platform Mobikwik came under scanner after the data of 10 crore of its users were put up on sale on a hacker forum on the dark web, alleged cyber security researcher Rajshekahar Rajaharia.

This data breach is claimed to have been done by a group of hackers called the ‘Ninja_Storm’ who have been selling the ‘leaked’ data online since 26 March. According to a post by the hacker group, the data is being sold at 1.5 Bitcoins, which is nearly Rs 63 lakhs.

The researcher said that the data of 10 crore Indians, which included KYC (Know-Your-Customer) forms, debit card numbers and other personal details, had been leaked from a Mobikwik server, following which, several users could independently verify their data being leaked on the dark web link that is being circulated on the internet.