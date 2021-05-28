Cybercriminals Target Indians Sharing COVID Jab Certificate Online

Fraudsters ask people to register on fake websites dubbed as ‘Pradhanmantri Berozgar Bhatta Yojna’ through SMS, e-mail or other social media platforms on which victims are required to fill in sensitive details including their credit card information. The hackers then start clearing bank accounts based on the details provided by victims.

Another scam promises Rs 50,000 as a ‘coronavirus subsidy’ from the World Health Organization.

Scamsters have also started targeting people who have received the vaccine by calling them from +91 2250041117. Those who answer the call are asked to press 1 if they have been vaccinated, and if he/she does so, the phone ends up getting hacked.

Officials have clarified that these are fraud calls, and that 1921 is the only official number used by the Government of India for vaccine feedback.