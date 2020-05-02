Looking To Beat The Lockdown Blues? Here Are Six Productive Ways

Let’s face it. The terms ‘quarantine’ and ‘self-isolation’ that rarely were a part of our regular vocabulary, have now become a way of life. With the nationwide lockdown compelling us to stay indoors, we’re left with a lot of extra time on our hands. It only makes sense then that we use this time productively.

From enhancing your skill sets to getting fitter, there are several ways you can beat the lockdown blues. And if you’re wondering where to begin, then let’s tell you that all you need is your phone and a great network. This is where Airtel has you covered. According to the Opensignal report, Airtel gives you the best video viewing experience in the country. This means you don’t experience any buffering and get to watch videos that are amazingly clear.

So get ready to beat the lockdown blues and use this time productively. This video shows you how!