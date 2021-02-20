‘Committed to Protect Privacy’: WhatsApp Conveys to Govt
It has also announced that it will go ahead with its controversial privacy policy update.
Cross messaging platform WhatsApp on Friday, 19 January, told PTI that it has conveyed to the Indian government that it will remain “committed to the protection of privacy of personal conversation” across the country.
This comes after the app on Friday shared its updated plans where it will ask its users to review the privacy policy. It also announced to go ahead with its controversial privacy policy update despite facing backlash from millions of its users.
The cross messaging platform was earlier accused of forcing its users to accept the ‘privacy policy’ or leave the platform. Speculations were made that WhatsApp is seeking to read private conversations of its users and is willing to share it with Facebook to run its business model.
WhatsApp vs Government
On 15 February, the Supreme Court issued notices to WhatsApp seeking information and undertaking an oath that the personal data of users is not being shared to any ‘third person’.
The applicant Karmanya Singh Sareen challenged the latest privacy policy update, which insisted users to accept the new rule which allows the company to share the data with Facebook, and failing to do so, will make users lose their account.
“What we have heard and read in the media, people think if A messages to B, the whole circuit to whom the message goes is known to Facebook/WhatsApp,” said a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde.
Responding to the government, WhatsApp in an emailed statement told PTI, “We continue to engage with the government and are grateful for the opportunity to answer questions that we received from them.”
“Due to misinformation and based on feedback from our users, we have pushed back the timeline of acceptance of WhatsApp's terms of service and privacy policy to the 15th of May,” read a statement by WhatsApp to news agency PTI.
WhatsApp New Update
In a blog post on Friday, WhatsApp informed that it will display in-app banner to bust all myths around its privacy policy update.
According to the blogpost, an in-app banner will be displayed to users, where they will be able top read and understand the updated privacy policy at their own convenience. Issues regarding privacy and other FAQs will be answered in this newly added feature.
With regard to sharing data with Facebook, the app also stated in its update on 19 February, that it uses some shopping features, which involves Facebook, “so that businesses can manage their inventory across apps. We display more information directly in WhatsApp so people can choose if they want to engage with businesses, or not,” added the statement.
