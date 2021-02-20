‘Committed to Protect Privacy’: WhatsApp Conveys to Govt

On 15 February, the Supreme Court issued notices to WhatsApp seeking information and undertaking an oath that the personal data of users is not being shared to any ‘third person’.

The applicant Karmanya Singh Sareen challenged the latest privacy policy update, which insisted users to accept the new rule which allows the company to share the data with Facebook, and failing to do so, will make users lose their account.

“What we have heard and read in the media, people think if A messages to B, the whole circuit to whom the message goes is known to Facebook/WhatsApp,” said a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde.

Responding to the government, WhatsApp in an emailed statement told PTI, “We continue to engage with the government and are grateful for the opportunity to answer questions that we received from them.”

“Due to misinformation and based on feedback from our users, we have pushed back the timeline of acceptance of WhatsApp's terms of service and privacy policy to the 15th of May,” read a statement by WhatsApp to news agency PTI.