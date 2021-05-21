Clubhouse App Now Available for Download on Android

The Clubhouse app was released earlier this month in the US, which was followed by the launch in other countries.

"Our plan over the next few weeks is to collect feedback from the community, fix any issues we see and work to add a few final features like payments and club creation before rolling it out more broadly," said Clubhouse in a blog.

The blog further mentioned that Clubhouse for Android will continue the the waitlist and invite system so that each new community member can bring along a few close friends. This decision has also taken "as a part of the effort to keep the growth measured."

"With Android, we believe that Clubhouse will feel more complete," added Clubhouse.