China’s Great Wall Motors Withdraws From India, Abandoning $1 Billion Project

Great Wall Motors, a Chinese SUV manufacturer with plans of investing $1 billion in India and generating jobs for 3,000 people, has reportedly shut shop in the country and laid off employees.

This comes after Great Wall Motors was unable to take over the Talegaon manufacturing plant in Maharashtra, which was previously operated by United States automaker General Motors.

According to Mint, the company had renewed the term sheet for the sale of the site between GM and GWM six times, but was still unable to get approval to fully acquire the site from the Indian government.

According to Reuters, the company's R&D wing in Bengaluru is operating as normal currently.