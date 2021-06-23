CCI Orders Antitrust Probe Into Google in Smart TVs Suit 

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Tuesday, 22 June, ordered a probe stating that Google Inc. is abusing its position with Android in India’s Smart television market.

The complaint was filed in May by antitrust lawyers Kshitiz Arya and Purushottam Anand who alleged that Google bars any company that acquired the licence for its AndroidTV platform from working with its competitors.

“If a TV manufacturer intends to use Google’s operating system, you have to enter into certain agreements. These agreements prohibit you from manufacturing any other device, whether it is televisions or phones on any forked version of Android," a person familiar with the matter told Mint.

The CCI on Tuesday said that it found Google prima facie in violation of India’s antitrust regulations and has ordered its director general (DG) to further investigate into the matter.