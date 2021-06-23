CCI Orders Antitrust Probe Into Google in Smart TVs Suit
The CCI on 22 June said it found Google prima facie in violation of India’s antitrust regulations.
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Tuesday, 22 June, ordered a probe stating that Google Inc. is abusing its position with Android in India’s Smart television market.
The complaint was filed in May by antitrust lawyers Kshitiz Arya and Purushottam Anand who alleged that Google bars any company that acquired the licence for its AndroidTV platform from working with its competitors.
“If a TV manufacturer intends to use Google’s operating system, you have to enter into certain agreements. These agreements prohibit you from manufacturing any other device, whether it is televisions or phones on any forked version of Android," a person familiar with the matter told Mint.
The CCI on Tuesday said that it found Google prima facie in violation of India’s antitrust regulations and has ordered its director general (DG) to further investigate into the matter.
“Google has also sought an opportunity for oral hearing (by video conference) for Google to present its arguments on the issues raised in the Information. However, the commission, based on the information available on record (including the submissions made by Google), is prima facie convinced that a case is made out for directing an investigation by the DG," read the order.
The CCI has also asked Chinese electronics giant Xiaomi, which has been named in the case, and has decided to issue the warrants to initiate further investigation.
Meanwhile, a Google spokesperson said that its smart TV licensing practices are in compliance with all laws, “The emerging smart TV sector in India is thriving, in part, due to Google’s free licensing model and Android TV competes with many TV OSs, such as FireOS, Tizen, and WebOS. We are confident that our smart TV licensing practices are in compliance with all laws," the spokesperson said.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.