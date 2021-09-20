CCI Antitrust Probe Reveals Google Abused Android Dominance: Report

India's antitrust regulator Competitive Commission of India (CCI) has determined that search giant Google allegedly misused its "huge financial muscle" to force its apps to be pre-installed onto Android devices to enable access to the Google Play store.

Two antitrust research associates and a law student filed a complaint in 2019, that led to a probe by the regulator into Google's practices.

After two years, a 750-page report has determined that Google is in the wrong, reported news agency Reuters on Saturday, 18 September.

According to the report, Google made it hard for device vendors to use 'alternate versions' of Android, and used its clout to coerce them into pre-installing its apps on their devices.