Car Launches in February 2024: Tata Tiago, Hyundai Creta N Line; Check Full List

In January 2024, almost 18 new editions of cars were launched and that is a huge number. The carmakers are not going to stop here, and it is anticipated that many more new cars will be launched in the current month of February.
According to several online reports, almost eight new car models will arrive in India in the month of February from the top car manufacturers, including Mercedes-Benz, Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Skoda, Honda, and more.
Check out the full list of car models that will be launched in February below. The exact launch dates of these cars have not been announced by the companies yet. Therefore, you have to take it with a pinch of salt.
But check this space regularly for the latest updates.
Car Launches in February 2024: Check Full List
Here's the list of expected cars that will be launched in February 2024.
Tata Tiago, Tigor AMT CNG: Tata Motors have already released a teasers of its new launches like Tiago hatchback and Tigor compact sedan. These will be an industry first CNG Powered Automatic variants. The Tiago AMT CNG is expected to be available in a price range of Rs 8 to 9 lakh (ex-showroom) while as the anticipated price of Tigor AMT CNG is Rs 9 to 10 lakh (ex-showroom).
Mahindra XUV300 Facelift: Mahindra is expected to launch XUV300 in February to compete with the already available SUVs like Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, and more. The upcoming Mahindra XUV300 Facelift is expected to be revealed with modified features and specifications that will make it stand out of the crowd. The car may be available around a price range of Rs 9.31 to 13.16 lakh (ex-showroom). The automatic variant may be more expensive.
Hyundai Creta N Line: The sporty version of Hyundai Creta is expected to be launched soon in India. This will be the company's third N Line model with major upgrades in features and specifications. The anticipated price of the forthcoming new Hyundai Creta N Line is Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom).
Maruti Swift: The fourth generation of Maruti Suzuki is anticipated to hit the markets anytime soon. It is expected to compete with the already available Hyundai Grand i10 Nios. The price of upcoming Maruti Suzuki's forth gen hatchback may be higher than the current models available in the segment.
Tata Nexon iCNG: Showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024, the CNG variant of TATA's compact SUV is expected to hit the markets anytime soon. After the launch of Tata Nexon iCNG, the Nexon will be the only vehicle in India to be available in all motive options, including petro, diesel, CNG, and EV. The ex-showroom price of TATA Nexon CNG is expected to be Rs 8.15 to 13.60 lakh.
Tata Curvv EV: The first all new launch of the year by Tata Curvv EV is expected to be launched anytime in the year. The Tata Curvv EV was showcased during the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 but in the diesel variant. It may give a tough competition to the MG ZS EV, Maruti eVX, and the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV.
Mercedes GLB Facelift: The seven seat SUV by Mercedes is expected to be launched anytime in February to March end. There won't be any major mechanical changes from the current variants, however, some interior updates are expected. The price of Mercedes GLB Facelift is anticipated to be higher than the current models.
Toyota TAISOR: This car is expected to be launched in February with an ex-showroom price of Rs 7.60 to 13.50 lakh. The exact launch date is yet to be confirmed by the company.
Lexus UX 300E: Anticipated to be launched in February 2024, the car may arrive with an ex-showroom price of Rs 65 lakh. Exact launch details have not been revealed by the company yet.
