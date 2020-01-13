Budget 2020: Will There Be Respite For The Auto Industry?

The year 2019 was one of the worst for India’s auto sector, with a general slowdown putting the brakes on sales. All eyes are now on India’s Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman and her second Union Budget to be presented on 1 February 2020.

Will there be some respite for carmakers? Will prices come down after the Union Budget? Will consumer sentiment improve and buyers have more money in their pockets after the Budget? Here’s a look at some of the Budget 2020 expectations from India’s automakers.