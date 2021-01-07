Toyota Launches New Fortuner: Check Facelift, Price, Specification
Toyota Kirloskar Motors (TKM) launched new Fortuner facelift on Wednesday, 6 January. The new premier SUV comes with a new look and updated features and is priced at Rs 29.98 lakh.
TKM has also launched its high-end variant named Legender, which is priced at Rs 37.58 lakh.
The New Fortuner was launched in a virtual event by TKM Managing Director Masakazu Yoshimura, Toyota Motor Corporation Chief Engineer Yoshiki Konishi and TKM Senior Vice President (Sales and Service) Naveen Soni.
Toyota Fortuner 2021 Facelift
The new Toyota Fortuner comes with a redesigned look, which includes new headlamp, bumper, 18-inch alloy wheels and slimmer looking LED tail-lights.
Toyota Fortuner 2021 Engine Specifications
The new car comes with 2.7 liter petrol engine and 2.8 liter diesel engine. Diesel engine has the capacity of delivering 174.5 bhp with 420 Nm, while the petrol engine will be capable of delivering up to 164 bhp with 245 Nm.
Toyota Fortuner 2021: Interior, Features
New features added in the car include vehicle tracking, geofencing, in-built JBL audio with 11 speakers, seat ventilation system, Android Auto and Apple Carplay connectivity.
“The infotainment system also comes with Android Auto/Apple Carplay connectivity to provide more convenience. We are sure that the customers will enjoy the new features and continue to put their faith in India’s most admired SUV,” said Naveen Soni, TKM Senior Vice President.
Soni further added that the company is expecting great demand for the New Fortuner.
Toyota Fortuner 2021 Variants And Pricing
The 2.7 liter, 2WD petrol petrol version for the new Fortuner is priced at Rs 29,98,000 for Manual Transmission and Rs 31,57,000 for Automatic Transmission. 2WD, 2.8 liter diesel variant is estimated at Rs 32,48,000 for Manual Transmission and Rs. 34,84,000 for Automatic Transmission.
However, the same 2.8 litre diesel version with 4WD will also be available for Rs 35,14,000 for the manual transmission variant and Rs 37,43,000 for the auto.
The new Fortuner Legender with 2.8 litre diesel engine and 2WD is priced at Rs 37,58,000 for Automatic Transmission. Bookings for Fortuner and Legender have already started.
