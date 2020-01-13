Tesla Wants Hackers to Find Bugs in Its Cars, Winners Get Model 3

Electric automaker Tesla has once again challenged hackers to find bugs in its connected cars. The Elon Musk-run company is returning to the annual hackers' competition "Pwn20wn" to be held in Vancouver in March, reports electrek.

Some Model 3 cars and $1 million in award money will be up for grabs, appealing to hackers from across the globe.

In March last year, a group of hackers won a Tesla Model 3 and $35,000 (Rs 24.79 lakh approx) for hacking into its systems.