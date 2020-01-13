Tesla Wants Hackers to Find Bugs in Its Cars, Winners Get Model 3
Electric automaker Tesla has once again challenged hackers to find bugs in its connected cars. The Elon Musk-run company is returning to the annual hackers' competition "Pwn20wn" to be held in Vancouver in March, reports electrek.
Some Model 3 cars and $1 million in award money will be up for grabs, appealing to hackers from across the globe.
In March last year, a group of hackers won a Tesla Model 3 and $35,000 (Rs 24.79 lakh approx) for hacking into its systems.
Amat Cama and Richard Zhu of team called 'Fluoroacetate' exposed a vulnerability in the vehicle system during the hacking competition.
The hackers targeted the infotainment system on the Tesla Model 3.
According to the Electric Vehicle maker, such hacking events help the company in testing as well as improve its security systems.
Hackers have also demonstrated how they could trick a Tesla Model S to enter into the wrong lane by using a method called "adversarial attack", a way of manipulating a Machine Learning model.
It’s interesting that bug bounty programs such as these are now being organised by car makers.
You would mostly associate such initiatives with technology giants like Facebook and Google but with the growing convergence of automobile and technology, don’t be surprised to see other car makers joining the ranks with such programs in the coming years.
