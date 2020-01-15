Tata Altroz Hatchback Scores 5 Stars in Global NCAP Crash Test

Tata Motors has scored top marks in Global NCAP’s crash test rating yet again. This time it is the Altroz hatchback which is going to be launched in the coming weeks.

The Tata Altroz is the second model from Tata Motors to get a five-star rating from the Global New Car Assessment Program (Global NCAP) crash tests, after the company’s Nexon SUV got a similar rating in October last year.