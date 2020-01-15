Tata Altroz Hatchback Scores 5 Stars in Global NCAP Crash Test
Tata Motors has scored top marks in Global NCAP’s crash test rating yet again. This time it is the Altroz hatchback which is going to be launched in the coming weeks.
The Tata Altroz is the second model from Tata Motors to get a five-star rating from the Global New Car Assessment Program (Global NCAP) crash tests, after the company’s Nexon SUV got a similar rating in October last year.
The Tata Altroz also becomes the second Indian car model to get the Global NCAP 5-star rating in the adult occupant protection category. Tata claims the 5-star safety rating is offered across all variants of the Altroz. Here’s a look at the video from Global NCAP.
“The Altroz’s structure and overall safety has been evaluated through the Global NCAP crash tests. The car has been tested for both front and side impacts. The combined evaluation of both the tests by Global NCAP have resulted in a full 5-star rating. Altroz has also achieved a notable 3-star for child occupant safety.”Tata Motors statement
Tata Motors has been working towards making its cars robust, which is the basic necessity of cars driven on the Indian roads. Most other cars that have got five-star ratings had six airbags. There are no crash test results available yet from Global NCAP for the Tata Tiago, Tigor and Harrier SUV.
The Altroz has Tata’s trademark design language with a futuristic look. It gets a spacious cabin, which can easily fit in three people at the back thanks to the use of a flat-floor design. The Tata Altroz competes with the Hyundai i20 Elite and Maruti Suzuki Baleno.
You can find out more about the hatchback in our first drive review.
The Altroz has some things going for it such as its space and styling and if rumours are to be believed it will significantly undercut its rivals on price. The hatchback will be offered in petrol and diesel variants, but Tata has decided against launching an automatic model for now.
