First Look: Tata Altroz EV Hatchback at the Auto Expo 2020

Tata Motors had a wide array of cars and concepts to showcase at the Auto Expo 2020 this month, but we managed to notice the company’s Altroz EV version at the event as well.

This is a premium hatchback which has been designed to work on both internal combustion engine as well as electric power train.

While the petrol and diesel variants of the Altroz were introduced in January this year, the EV model of Altroz is expected to be launched in the coming months. So, what is the difference in Altroz EV compared to its regular option? We spent some time with the EV hatchback and here’s a closer look at the upcoming electric vehicle from Tata Motors.