First Look: Tata Altroz EV Hatchback at the Auto Expo 2020
Tata Motors had a wide array of cars and concepts to showcase at the Auto Expo 2020 this month, but we managed to notice the company’s Altroz EV version at the event as well.
This is a premium hatchback which has been designed to work on both internal combustion engine as well as electric power train.
While the petrol and diesel variants of the Altroz were introduced in January this year, the EV model of Altroz is expected to be launched in the coming months. So, what is the difference in Altroz EV compared to its regular option? We spent some time with the EV hatchback and here’s a closer look at the upcoming electric vehicle from Tata Motors.
The car made its global debut at the Geneva Motor Show in 2019, along with the Buzzard (now called Gravitas) as well as the H2X (now called the HBX). The design elements of the Altroz EV vary slightly, especially the colour profile used by Tata Motors for its EV range of cars.
While we still don’t have a launch date or details of the motor likely to be offered with this EV, many expect the hatchback to offer a range between 250 to 300km on a single charge.
Reports have also pointed Tata is working on building in fast-charging to get it to 80 percent charge in an hour, which will be ideal for day-to-day usage.
The Altroz is likely to be very quick, doing the 0-100 Kph sprint in under 10 seconds, and from our experience with the petrol/diesel variant of the Altroz, the car is going to be planted on the road and offer safe driving, since it gets 5-star rating from the global crash tests.
We also managed to check out the interiors of the Altroz EV, and it’s safe to say, the car will offer plush seating inside the airy cabin. There were be enough storage boxes to keep items, and the lack of gearbox for an EV is going to be used for another compartment by the company.
We don’t expect a huge difference in terms of the car’s handling, but having an electric motor could be ideal for the car, as it brush past others at quicker speed than its regular variant.
Like most EVs, the Altroz EV will also sport the controls on a circular dial, similar to that of an automatic setup.
We’re expecting the Altroz EV to be priced starting from Rs 10 lakh, which will make this hatchback an ideal option for buyers who’re keen on switching to electric.