Maruti Suzuki to Focus on Hybrids Instead of All-Electric Cars
Maruti Suzuki had earlier this year said it won’t be launching its electric cars in 2020 as was previously planned. Maruti Suzuki chairman RC Bhargava said the company won’t be launching it because it won’t get mass acceptance.
The company thinks it’s not the right time to launch electric cars because the charging network is not in place yet and the government is giving a higher priority to two-wheelers. Moreover, with the cost of batteries for electric vehicles being quite high, the company feels there won’t be much demand for electric cars compared to its petrol counterparts.
So then, what’s the plan? Well, hybrids are the way to go says Maruti Suzuki.
In fact, Suzuki has already introduced its 48-volt powertrain technology internationally. It will start fitting the system on some of its international models of the Suzuki Swift, Vitara and S-Cross. These vehicles get a 1.4-litre boosterjet (turbo-charged petrol) motor in other markets. The hybrid system will help increase fuel-efficiency and torque.
Here’s how it works.
The integrated starter generator is connected by a belt to the engine. When accelerating it relies on the battery pack to provide extra torque to the engine. And to start, it just spins the motor and shuts down when the car is stationary. While slowing down, it regenerates power to charge the battery pack.
Suzuki says that the system can also move the vehicle on electric power alone at parking speeds, doing away with the need to start the engine.
In India, Maruti Suzuki uses this SHVS (Suzuki Hybrid Vehicle System) in the Ciaz, Ertiga, XL6 and Baleno. However, this is a 12-volt system at the moment, which will likely be replaced with the newer 48-volt system.
Also Read : Maruti rolls out new Ciaz with hybrid technology
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)