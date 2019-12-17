Maruti Suzuki to Focus on Hybrids Instead of All-Electric Cars

Maruti Suzuki had earlier this year said it won’t be launching its electric cars in 2020 as was previously planned. Maruti Suzuki chairman RC Bhargava said the company won’t be launching it because it won’t get mass acceptance.

The company thinks it’s not the right time to launch electric cars because the charging network is not in place yet and the government is giving a higher priority to two-wheelers. Moreover, with the cost of batteries for electric vehicles being quite high, the company feels there won’t be much demand for electric cars compared to its petrol counterparts.

So then, what’s the plan? Well, hybrids are the way to go says Maruti Suzuki.