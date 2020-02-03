Skoda Vision IN Concept SUV Unveiled, Will Launch in India in 2021
Skoda India is also looking at taking a bite out of the lucrative Rs 12 lakh to Rs 16 lakh SUV pie with its Vision IN concept SUV. This SUV is built on the MQB A0 IN platform that the company shares within the Volkswagen group. The Volkswagen Taigun is also based on the same platform.
The Skoda Vision IN compact SUV will be launched in April 2021 and will look fairly similar to the concept that was unveiled (which is a working prototype). The interiors are likely to get slightly toned down from what was shown in the concept, but expect it to use plenty of leather and chrome.
It will sport a large 10-inch central infotainment system, full LCD instrument cluster and little “clever” bits such as extendable cupholders on the rear seat armrest. The overall look is similar to the Skoda Kamiq.
The Skoda Vision IN concept that was showcased had an overdose of LEDs - not just the headlamps, but even the Skoda logo and the entire front grille was festooned with LEDs. That may not make it to the final production model, but it may just kick of another bling trend in the accessories space!
In terms of engine choices expect the Skoda Vision IN to share engines and transmission choices with the Volkswagen Taigun. Primary choice is likely to be the 1-litre turbo-charged, three-cylinder petrol engine that puts out 115 bhp and 175 Nm of torque. There’s no talk of a diesel engine offering in the line up, just like with the Volkswagen Taigun, but it’s still early days for this compact SUV.
The Skoda compact SUV will compete in the same market with the Volkswagen Taigun, going up against the Hyundai Creta (a new version is coming at Auto Expo 2020) and the Kia Seltos as its key rivals.