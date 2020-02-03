Skoda Vision IN Concept SUV Unveiled, Will Launch in India in 2021

The Skoda Vision IN compact SUV will be launched in April 2021 and will look fairly similar to the concept that was unveiled (which is a working prototype). The interiors are likely to get slightly toned down from what was shown in the concept, but expect it to use plenty of leather and chrome.

It will sport a large 10-inch central infotainment system, full LCD instrument cluster and little “clever” bits such as extendable cupholders on the rear seat armrest. The overall look is similar to the Skoda Kamiq.