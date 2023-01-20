Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Launched in India: Know Specifications and Price

The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 has been officially launched in India recently. Now, buyers can get it in the Indian markets. According to the latest details available as of now, this cruiser bike will be available for buyers in three variants. Out of these three variants, Astral Interstellar and Celestial models are the main ones. The entry-level Astral variant is available in three single-tone colours which include Black, Blue, and Green. Buyers should know the latest details.

Ever since the launch of the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 in India, buyers in the country are excited to know the specifications, features, and prices. It has some premium features that are sure to attract the attention of buyers in the country. One must read to know more about the Super Meteor 650 in detail and then buy it.