Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Launched in India: Know Specifications and Price

The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 has been officially launched in India recently. Now, buyers can get it in the Indian markets. According to the latest details available as of now, this cruiser bike will be available for buyers in three variants. Out of these three variants, Astral Interstellar and Celestial models are the main ones. The entry-level Astral variant is available in three single-tone colours which include Black, Blue, and Green. Buyers should know the latest details.
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: Specifications and Style
The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is powered by a 650cc parallel-twin, air & oil-cooled motor that produces 47 bhp and 52 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox.
The same motor does its duty in the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650 models, as per the latest details. The Super Meteor 650 bike is also equipped with twin exhausts that are bigger than those of the Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650.
The RE Super Meteor 650 is furnished with teardrop fuel in addition to round headlights.
The tank of the bike has got split style sheets, twin side exhaust cams and a round oil light.
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: Price Range in India
According to the latest official details available as of now, the price of the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 will begin from Rs.3.5 lakhs in India. This makes it the most expensive bike from the company.
To know more about the price range, you can either visit a Royal Enfield store in the country or go to their official website to be sure of the price. This is all the information we have about the latest bike model from Royal Enfield in India.
