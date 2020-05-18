With carmakers beginning production, new vehicles are slowly driving into showrooms. Renault India launched an automatic variant of its Triber MPV. Prices for the Triber AMT that comes in three variants start at Rs 6.18 lakh.The Renault Triber AMT will come with a five-speed automated manual transmission with a 1-litre petrol engine. It is available in RXL, RXT and RXZ trims with prices being about Rs 40,000 more than the manual variant equivalent. Renault calls its automated manual transmission the Easy R.The Renault Triber comes with a 1-litre, three-cylinder engine that puts out 61 bhp of power and 93 Nm of torque. It comes in a seven-seat configuration, with the last row being removable.The Renault Triber AMT variant gets the same features as the manual transmission variant. It comes with a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple Car Play and Android Auto. It gets push-button ignition, rear air-con vents with separate controls, and four airbags on the top-spec variant.The Triber has flexible luggage capacity because of the removable last row, going from 84 litres with all seats in place to 625 litres with the last row removed.Renault dealerships are taking bookings for the Triber Easy R. Test drives can be booked online and the vehicle brought to the customer.The Triber has a fairly unique position in the market being slightly cheaper than cars like the Maruti Ertiga. In terms of pricing it competes with hatchbacks like the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Maruti Wagon-R.Refreshed Renault Kwid Launched, Prices Undercut Maruti S-Presso We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.