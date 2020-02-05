Auto Expo 2020: Renault Triber AMT BS-VI Variant Unveiled
French automobile manufacturer Renualt has unveiled the update to its existing hatchback the Renault Triber at this year’s Auto Expo which now comes with an automatic transmission gearbox and a BS-VI ready engine.
There have been subtle cosmetic changed made to the car on the outside. The headlamp cluster look more sporty this time around while the tail lamps also receive a minor upgrade in terms of the design.
The AMT continues to come with the same 1.0-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine which puts out 61 bhp and 96 Nm of peak torque.
It gets a new automatic gear level while rest of the ergonomics inside look almost the same as before.
Renault has showcased two electric vehicles at the event. The Zoe and the K-ZE.
The K-ZE showcased in India carries the same running parts as the variant that was showcased at the 2019 Shanghai Motor Show.
In terms of the specifications, the Renault K-ZE EV comes with a 26.8 kW motor which is capable of producing 33 kWh of max power and 125 Nm of peak torque.
It offers 350 kilometres in a single charge.
Renault also showcased the Zoe EV which is a more powerful offering by the company. It comes with a 52 kWh battery back that is capable is delivering a whopping 245 Nm of peak torque and 100kW of peak power.
The Zoe offers 415 kilometres of range and can charge in under an hour using a DC fast charger.
