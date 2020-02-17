Here’s Why Fastag Still Can’t Clear Traffic Jams at Tollbooths

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had introduced electronic toll collection through Fastag across the country back in 2014, but it was an optional system. Now, Fastag has been made mandatory in India which means every vehicle passing a tollbooth needs to have an RFID tag.

This leads to the electronic transfer of the toll from the commuter's digital wallet directly to the government’s account.

However, since the past two months of it being made mandatory many people have been complaining that their Fastag has not been working and this causes a lot of problems at the tollbooth.