Auto Expo 2020: Aprilia SXR 160 Scooter with BS-VI Unveiled
Italian two-wheeler manufacturer Aprilia has taken the wraps off a new scooter at this year’s Auto Expo dubbed the Aprilia SXR 160.
The Piaggio-owned company is calling the scooter its most powerful offering in India and the specifications seeps to suggest so. With the Aprilia SXR 160, Aprilia is targeting the premium segment of the segment with this new category of scooter.
The Aprilia SXR 160 will be made available in the third quarter of 2020 although bookings for the scooter will begin in August.
You can expect the new Aprilia SXR 160 to be priced somewhere around 1.14 lakh (ex-showroom).
The Aprilia SXR 160 comes with an all-new 160 CC BS6 & 125 CC BS6 options with 3V Tech Fuel Injection Engine technology. It offers a set of LED headlamps and tail lights with DRLs.
It comes with a large lit up under storage area bundled with a split glove box with USB charging in the front.
It also comes with a 6-inch digital instrument cluster which also included the mileage indicator.
For safety the SXR 160 comes with anti-braking system while the 12-inch spoked wheels comes with a disk brake on the front.
Currently, Aprilia is selling the SR 150 and the SR125 scooters in India and with 160cc coming to the market this adds more power to the commuter segment lineup.
Aprilia also showcased its electric mobility solutions for the coming year as it showcased the Vespa Electtrica at the event and the company said that it’s looking to launch more EVs in the Indian market soon.
“With the growing changes in the electric two-wheeler eco-system Piaggio India is in the process of introducing innovative Electric -mobility solutions in India keeping the local consumer in mind. We are exploring multiple platforms for designing Electric-mobility solutions for India.”Diego Graffi, Managing Director and CEO, Piaggio India
In terms of specifications, the Vespa Electtrica comes with a brushless DC motor that outputs 4kW of peak power and 200Nm of torque. It gets two riding modes Eco and Sport and has a top-speed of 70kmph.
