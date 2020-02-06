Auto Expo 2020: Maruti Suzuki Unveils New Brezza With BS-VI Engine
Maruti has unveiled the facelifted Vitara Brezza at Auto Expo 2020. The Brezza gets a new heart - it now comes with a 1.5-litre petrol engine that puts out 105 bhp of power and 138 Nm of torque.
This is a mild update from the previous variant and will be coming to the Indian market soon and you can expect the sub-compact SUV to be priced somewhere around Rs 7-11 lakh.
This replaces the aging 1.3-litre multijet diesel engine, which has now been retired because it could not be updated to BS-VI emission norms. The 1.5 litre petrol engine is also used in the Ciaz and Ertiga petrol models.
The Brezza will come with a 5-speed manual transmission and the option of a 4-speed automatic (torque converter) on the top-spec variants. It will also feature Suzuki’s Smart Hybrid system that has an integrated starter-generator for a start/stop operation that saves fuel.
In terms of looks, it gets a refreshed grille, new headlamps and tail-lamps. The rear fascia, and tail lamps also receive upgrades.
Other updates include a new 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system and auto-dimming inside rear view mirror.
