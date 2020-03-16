2020 Hyundai Creta Launched, Prices Start at Rs 9.99 Lakh
Hyundai has launched the all-new Creta at a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh going up to Rs 17.2 lakh ex-showroom. The 2020 Hyundai Creta comes in 14 variants with three engine choices, a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor, a 1.5-litre BS6 compliant diesel engine and a 1.4-litre turbo-charged petrol engine.
The Hyundai Creta goes up directly against the Kia Seltos with its pricing being competitive, variant for variant. The Seltos is also similarly priced.
Prices of 2020 Hyundai Creta
Petrol Variants
- Hyundai Creta 1.5 MPI EX MT: Rs 9.99 lakh
- Hyundai Creta 1.5 MPI S MT: Rs 11.72 lakh
- Hyundai Creta 1.5 MPI SX MT: Rs 13.46 lakh
- Hyundai Creta 1.5 MPI SX IVT: Rs 14.94 lakh
- Hyundai Creta 1.5 MPI SX O IVT: Rs 16.15 lakh
- Hyundai Creta 1.4 GDI SX 7DCT: Rs 16.16 lakh
- Hyundai Creta 1.4 GDI SX O 7DCT: Rs 17.20 lakh
Diesel Variants
- Hyundai Creta 1.5 CRDi E MT: Rs 9.99 lakh
- Hyundai Creta 1.5 CRDi EX MT: Rs 11.49 lakh
- Hyundai Creta 1.5 CRDi S MT: Rs 12.77 lakh
- Hyundai Creta 1.5 CRDi SX MT: Rs 14.51 lakh
- Hyundai Creta 1.5 CRDi SX AT: Rs 15.99 lakh
- Hyundai Creta 1.5 CRDi SX O MT: Rs 15.79 lakh
- Hyundai Creta 1.5 CRDi SX O AT: Rs 17.20 lakh
Hyundai Creta Features
Hyundai has played up the features list with the new Creta. By offering a range of variants to choose from along with different gearboxes and engine choices, there is a Creta for different consumer needs.
The top-spec Hyundai Creta gets a pretty long feature list. It has a panoramic sunroof, 10.25 inch touchscreen Bose sound system with eight speakers, paddle shifters (for the automatic models), LED lighting, Bluelink telematics system with an app to remotely control functions of the car, voice controls and more.
It features cruise control, traction control, driving modes for mud, snow and sand (even though it is a front-wheel drive), electric parking brake, reverse camera and ventilated front seats too. In terms of safety it gets six airbags and disc brakes all around with ABS, EBD.
How does this feature list compare with the Kia Seltos? It's at par except for a couple of things like heads-up display and blind-spot cameras.
Hyundai Creta Engine Specs
Hyundai and Kia are owned by the same parent company - Hyundai. Hence, it is logical for the two brands to share components and engines, and that's the case with the Creta.
The 1.5-litre four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine puts out 115 PS of power and 144 Nm of torque. It comes with a six-speed manual transmission or an IVT (intelligent variable transmission) which is a kind of CVT (constantly variable transmission) automatic. The claimed fuel-efficiency with this engine is 16.9 Kmpl.
For the performance enthusiasts, there's the 1.4-litre four-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine that puts out 140 PS of power and 242 Nm of torque with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic (DCT) transmission. It has a claimed fuel efficiency of 16.8 Kmpl.
And then there's the mile-munching diesel motor. The 1.5-litre, four-cylinder BS6 compliant diesel puts out 115 PS of power and 250 Nm of torque. It comes with a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Claimed fuel efficiency for this motor is 21.4 Kmpl.
The company is also offering a warranty of up to five years on the new Creta.
Hyundai claims it has already chalked up 14,000 bookings with the new Hyundai Creta. The previous Creta used to average over 8,000 units a month, which shows that the model is off to a good start. Currently, in this segment, the Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta are the top two SUVs, followed by the Mahindra XUV500, MG Hector and Tata Harrier.
Watch this space for a review soon.