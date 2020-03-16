2020 Hyundai Creta Launched, Prices Start at Rs 9.99 Lakh

Hyundai has launched the all-new Creta at a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh going up to Rs 17.2 lakh ex-showroom. The 2020 Hyundai Creta comes in 14 variants with three engine choices, a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor, a 1.5-litre BS6 compliant diesel engine and a 1.4-litre turbo-charged petrol engine.

The Hyundai Creta goes up directly against the Kia Seltos with its pricing being competitive, variant for variant. The Seltos is also similarly priced.