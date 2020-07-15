New Honda City Launched in India Starting at Rs 10.90 Lakh 

The new Honda City comes with a new 1.5-litre petrol engine.

Honda has launched its fifth-generation Honda City in India starting at Rs 10.90 lakh for the V MT petrol variant.

The latest iteration of the popular mid-size sedan comes with three engine gearboxes to choose from.

The diesel variant of the new Honda City starts at Rs 12.40 lakh. In this price segment, it competes with the Hyundai Verna.

Honda City 2020 Petrol Variants

  • V MT Rs 10.90 lakh
  • VX MT Rs 12.60 lakh
  • ZX MT Rs 13.15 lakh
  • V CVT Rs 12.20 lakh
  • VX CVT Rs 13.56 lakh
  • ZX CVT Rs 14.45 lakh
Honda City 2020 Diesel Variants

  • V MT Rs 12.40 lakh
  • VX MT Rs 13.76 lakh
  • ZX MT Rs 14.65 lakh
The fifth-gen City comes with a new 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that pumps out 121 bhp of power and 145Nm of peak torque. This is 2 bhp more than the last iteration.
(Photo: Honda)

The new engine meets the current BS6 standard without compromising much on performance. Gearbox options for the petrol variant include a 6-speed manual and a CVT auto. In terms of fuel economy, the petrol variant gives 17.8 kmpl while the diesel is capable of delivering 18.4 kmpl as per ARAI.

The design gets a highlighted profile and looks much wider and longer than the previous model. Apart from a 9-LED headlamp setup, it also gets a thick chrome strip on the front.

(Photo: Honda)

The taillights also get a new look which accentuates the overall bolder look of the sedan. Much of the styling elements of the car have been borrowed from its bigger siblings, the Accord and the Civic.

(Photo: Honda)

The cabin also sees some upgrades in terms of the upholstery. The cushioning is three times more than before and a new 7-inch TFT touchscreen has been added to the dash.

(Photo: Honda)

Safety has been bolstered on the new City which now comes with a Lane-Keep camera under the rear-view mirror. It shows a live feed on the central display unit when the left indicator is turned on.

(Photo: Honda)

It also comes with six airbags, ABS with EBD, handling assist, hill assist and the company says that it’s used ultra-high tensile strength steel frame this time around.

