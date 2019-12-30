MG Hector to KIA — List of New Car & Bike Brands Launched in 2019

There are still a few days left for the year 2019 but it’s fair to say the Indian automobile sector would have been waiting for the year to end.

After all, there was a lot of downfall in the automobile sector, as most of the car companies saw a sharp decline in sales, forcing car makers to reduce the production capacity of vehicles.

While the pace of automobile sector remained sluggish, some new brands of cars and bikes were also launched in the country. Let's take a look at them: