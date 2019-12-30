MG Hector to KIA — List of New Car & Bike Brands Launched in 2019
There are still a few days left for the year 2019 but it’s fair to say the Indian automobile sector would have been waiting for the year to end.
After all, there was a lot of downfall in the automobile sector, as most of the car companies saw a sharp decline in sales, forcing car makers to reduce the production capacity of vehicles.
While the pace of automobile sector remained sluggish, some new brands of cars and bikes were also launched in the country. Let's take a look at them:
List Of New Car-Bike Brands Launched in 2019
- MG Motors
British automobile company MG Motors launched the much-awaited SUV car MG Hector in June 2019. Competition for other companies increased significantly after this company entered the Indian automobile industry.
According to the company, 10 thousand SUVs had already been booked before the launch. The price of Hector Car in Delhi is between 14.47-20.16 Lakh (Ex-showroom).
- KIA Motors
Kia Motors (Kia Motors), owned by South Korean company Hyundai Motor, launched its first car Kia Seltos in India in 2019. Indian market was waiting for such a car to launch soon. Kia Seltos is priced between 10 lakhs to 16 lakhs (ex-showroom price).
- CF MOTO
Chinese motorcycle company CF MOTO, along with Bengaluru-based AMW Motorcycle, launched four new motorcycles in India in 2019. These include 300 NAK, 650 GT, 650 MT and 650 NK, which are priced from Rs 2.29 lakh to Rs 5.49 lakh. All models of CF Moto are being given a two-year standard warranty. Their booking started from 5 August 2019.
- Revolt
Revolt launched 2 electric bikes Revolt RV 400 and Revolt RV 300 in the Indian market on 28 August 2019. Revolt's electric bikes have a warranty of 8 years or 1.5 lakh kilometres on their batteries.
If the customer wants to pay the money in EMI, Rs 2,999 will have to be paid for RV 300 model. At the same time , for the initial model of RV 400, you have to pay Rs 3,499 every month and for the top model, Rs 3,999. This money will have to be given to the customer for a full 37 months.