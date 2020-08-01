Cars & Bikes To Get Cheaper From 1 August: Here’s Why

As per a recent mandate issued by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), long-term motor insurance packages that cover both own damages (OD) and third-party (TP) damages, will be discontinued.

The change will come into effect from 1 August 2020 and will only apply to those cars that have been purchased post this date.

As per the older 2018 policy, it was mandatory for a four or two-wheeler owner to have third-party insurance, 3-years for cars and 5-years for bikes and scooters. They could also buy long-term comprehensive insurance which bundled OD and TP for a longer period.

As per sources at insurance portal RenueBuy, however, the new mandate requires a vehicle owner to have just 1-year third-party insurance as mandatory and they can opt for 1-year OD cover with it while making the purchase. All long-term TP and OD insurance plans have been discontinued.

Own damage insurance was and still remains optional.