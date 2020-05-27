Mercedes-Benz India has a whole line up of cars that it has to launch this year and it just can't wait for the lockdown to be lifted. So, it went in for a virtual launch of two of its flagship cars – the Mercedes-AMG GT R priced at Rs 2.48 crore (ex-showroom) and the Mercedes-AMG C63 Coupe priced at Rs 1.33 crore (ex-showroom).Both these cars are two-door, performance machines. The C63 has coupe styling, while the GT R builds further on the flagship sportscar styling of the brand. There are just minor styling differences between the earlier model and the new one, but there are quite a few performance enhancements.Here's what's new with the Mercedes-AMG C63 Coupe and Mercedes-AMG GT R.Mercedes GLE SUV Launched in India, Introduces ‘Hip-Hop’ EditionMercedes-AMG C63 CoupeThe Mercedes-AMG C63 is the top of the range model in the C-Class family. While it has styling cues to point to the C-Class lineage, it also borrows heavily from the flagship AMG GT R. The large grille, air-dams, and muscular long-bonnet design are all inspired by the GT R.The AMG C63 Coupe is powered by the same 4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that is in the flagship Mercedes, but with a different state of tune. The engine in the AMG C63 Coupe produces 469 bhp of power and 650 Nm of torque with a 9-speed automatic transmission. It can go from 0-100 in four seconds and has a top speed electronically limited to 250 Kmph.Mercedes-Benz Brings EQ Brand To India For Its Electric VehiclesMercedes-AMG GT RThe flagship "Beast of the Green Hell" Mercedes-AMG GT R has been given further performance updates. Visually, it looks similar to the model it replaces, but there are subtle differences. It gets some electronic aerodynamic aids such as a bumper lip that can extend at high speed to aid downforce. The grille has slats that open up for enhanced cooling. The air-ducts on the side of the bumper ram air to the front discs for better cooling.It comes with four-wheel steering, but rear-wheel drive. At speeds over 100 Kmph, the front and rear wheels turn in the same direction, for better stability and faster cornering. At speeds less than 100 Kmph, they move in opposite directions to provide a tighter turning radius for better maneuverability.The Mercedes-AMG GT R carries a 4-litre, twin-turbo, eight-cylinder (V8) petrol engine that puts out 577 bhp of power and 700 Nm of torque. It gets a 7-speed automatic transmission driving the rear wheels. It can go from 0-100 Kmph in 3.6 seconds and hit a top speed of 318 Kmph.While these cars are not for everyone, the deep-pocketed enthusiast can configure, book and get these cars delivered completely online using Mercedes' Merc-From-Home online booking system.Mercedes F1 Team Help Develop Coronavirus Breathing Aid We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.