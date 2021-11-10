ADVERTISEMENT

Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 Launched in India: Check Price, Specs, and Features

Bookings of the new Celerio were commenced by the Maruti Suzuki earlier this month.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>New Maruti Suzuki Celerio will be available at a starting price of Rs 4.99 lakh.</p></div>
Maruti Suzuki on Wednesday, 10 November, launched the Next-gen Celerio in India. The company claims that the new Celerio 2021 is "India's most fuel-efficient car".

Bookings of the new Celerio were commenced by the company earlier this month. Interested customers can book the same with an initial amount of Rs 11,000.

“Powered by Next-Gen K-Series Dual Jet, Dual VVT Engine with first in segment Idle Start-Stop Technology, All-New Celerio will be the 'Most fuel-efficient petrol car in India'.”
CV Raman, Chief Technical Officer (Engineering), Maruti Suzuki India Limited
Maruti Suzuki Celerio: Price in India

  • Celerio LXI MT: Rs 4.99 lakh

  • Celerio VXI MT: Rs 5.63 lakh

  • Celerio VXI AMT: Rs 6.13 lakh

  • Celerio ZXI MT: Rs 5.94 lakh

  • Celerio ZXI AMT: Rs 6.44 lakh

  • Celerio ZXI+ MT: Rs 6.44 lakh

  • Celerio ZXI+ AMT: Rs 6.94 lakh

"The all-new Celerio will appeal to new age customers. High on style, Celerio 2021 will compliments today's customers."
Kenichi Ayukawa, MD and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India, as quoted by Mint

Maruti Suzuki Celerio: Specifications and Features

Engine

The all new Celerio comes with a K10C engine with a capacity of 998 cc. The DualJet 1.0 litre three-cylinders engine offers maximum out of 49kW and 89Nm torque.

All variants of new Celerio are available in both Manual Transmission (MT) and Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) except LXI, which is available in MT.

The engine is combined with 5-speed gear box.

Exterior

Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 will be available in Fire Red, Speedy Blue, Arctic White, Silky Silver, Glistening Grey, and Caffeine Brown colour variants.

It comes with Front Grille with Chrome Accent, 15-inch alloy wheels, body coloured bumper and droplet-styled Taillamps.

Interior

All new Celerio comes with 17.78cm Smartplay Studio with Smartphone Navigation, steering mounted audio controls, door request switch with smart key, engine push start-stop button, and AGS technology.

For more specifc details about the new Celerio, you can visit the official website of Maruti Suzuki or get in touch with the nearest showroom.

