Maruti Suzuki Brezza BS6 Petrol Launched at Rs 7.34 Lakh Onwards

Maruti Suzuki on Monday has announced the pricing for its latest generation Brezza SUV which was unveiled at the Auto Expo 2020 few weeks back. The company has priced the Tata Nexon and Ford EcoSport rival starting from Rs 7.34 lakh (ex-showroom) and going up to Rs 11.40 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top variant.

The Brezza gets a new heart - it now comes with a 1.5-litre petrol engine that puts out 105 bhp of power and 138 Nm of torque. This is a mild update from the previous variant

The new Brezza SUV gets a new engine, replacing the aging 1.3-litre multijet diesel engine, which has now been retired because it could not be updated to BS-VI emission norms. Brezza will now use the same 1.5 litre petrol engine which is used in the Ciaz and Ertiga petrol models.