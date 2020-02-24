Maruti Suzuki Brezza BS6 Petrol Launched at Rs 7.34 Lakh Onwards
Maruti Suzuki on Monday has announced the pricing for its latest generation Brezza SUV which was unveiled at the Auto Expo 2020 few weeks back. The company has priced the Tata Nexon and Ford EcoSport rival starting from Rs 7.34 lakh (ex-showroom) and going up to Rs 11.40 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top variant.
The Brezza gets a new heart - it now comes with a 1.5-litre petrol engine that puts out 105 bhp of power and 138 Nm of torque. This is a mild update from the previous variant
The new Brezza SUV gets a new engine, replacing the aging 1.3-litre multijet diesel engine, which has now been retired because it could not be updated to BS-VI emission norms. Brezza will now use the same 1.5 litre petrol engine which is used in the Ciaz and Ertiga petrol models.
2020 Maruti Suzuki Brezza Prices:
- Lxi - Rs 7,34,000
- Vxi - Rs 8,35,000
- Zxi - Rs 9,10,000
- Zxi+ - 9,75,000
- Vxi (AT) with smart hybrid - Rs 9,75,000
- Zxi dual tone - Rs 9,98,000
- Zxi (AT) with smart hybrid - Rs 10,05,000
- Zxi+ (AT) with smart hybrid - Rs 11,15,000
- Zxi+ (AT) dual tone - Rs 11,40,000
As you can see here, the Brezza is available with 5-speed manual transmission or a 4-speed automatic (torque converter) on the top-spec variants. It also features Suzuki’s Smart Hybrid system that has an integrated starter-generator for a start/stop operation that saves fuel.
In terms of looks, it gets a refreshed grille, new headlamps and tail-lamps. The rear fascia, and tail lamps also receive upgrades. Other updates include a new 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system and auto-dimming inside rear view mirror.
