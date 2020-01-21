Mahindra XUV 300 Matches Tata Nexon,  Scores 5 Star in Crash Test

Few days after Tata Motors Altroz scored top mark in the global crash test results, we have another Indian car manufacturer doing well in terms of the safety of its car. This time we’re talking about Mahindra, which has managed to score five star rating in the latest global crash test result on Tuesday.

The XUV 300 is the second car in its segment after the Tata Nexon to score this rating in the space of few months. The other two in the segment, Maruti Suzuki Brezza as well as the Ford EcoSport managed to score 4 star rating during its crash test.

Here’s the moment wherein the XUV 300 achieved this feat.