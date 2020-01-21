Mahindra XUV 300 Matches Tata Nexon, Scores 5 Star in Crash Test
Few days after Tata Motors Altroz scored top mark in the global crash test results, we have another Indian car manufacturer doing well in terms of the safety of its car. This time we’re talking about Mahindra, which has managed to score five star rating in the latest global crash test result on Tuesday.
The XUV 300 is the second car in its segment after the Tata Nexon to score this rating in the space of few months. The other two in the segment, Maruti Suzuki Brezza as well as the Ford EcoSport managed to score 4 star rating during its crash test.
Here’s the moment wherein the XUV 300 achieved this feat.
The Mahindra XUV 300 gets a starting price tag Rs 7.90 lakh for petrol and Rs 8.49 lakh for diesel variants. Despite being a sub-4 metre car, the XUV300 has am imposing stance on the road.
In terms of power delivery, the diesel powered car outputs 115 bhp of max power and 300 Nm of torque. The 1.2 litre petrol variant has a bit less power, pushing out 110 bhp of max power and 200 Nm of torque. The low-end torque of the car is excellent, which works miracles with the acceleration.
After all these years of having to drive India-made cars that didn’t offer safety in case of accidents, it’s good to see the country’s auto industry finally bucking the trend and offering people products that can rival the best in the world.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)