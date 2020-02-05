Auto Expo 2020: Mahindra eKUV100 Launched, Funster EV Showcased

Mahindra, which was one of the first companies to bring electric vehicles into the country, has showcased a whole new range of electric vehicles. It has also launched the Mahindra eKUV100 at a price of Rs 8.25 lakh ex-showroom Delhi (after the FAME II subsidies).

Along with the Mahindra eKUV100, what took centre-stage was the Mahindra Funster concept – an electric convertible concept with scissor doors and LCD screens. It was on display to only showcase the company’s prowess at electric vehicles.

That brings us back to the Mahindra eKUV100. Before this Mahindra has had vehicles like the Mahindra e2O and Mahindra eVerito in the Indian market, which were short-range electric cars. The technology was from Mahindra Reva (a company that Mahindra acquired), which later became Mahindra Electric.