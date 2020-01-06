New Cars Launching in January 2020 in India
After a rather slow 2019, automakers are hoping 2020 would be a better year in terms of car sales. There is a slew of launches being lined up for the year, with many more upcoming cars likely to be displayed at the Auto Expo in February 2020.
Even before the Expo there are a few cars that are rolling out in January. Here’s a list of new cars being launched in January 2020.
Tata Altroz
Tata is launching its premium hatchback, the Tata Altroz, which will compete with the Hyundai i20 and Maruti Baleno. The car will come with 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine choices. It will have only 5-speed manual transmissions at launch, with an automatic to come later. What’s eye-catching about the Tata Altroz is its design, which has got mixed reactions.
Prices of the Altroz are expected to be between Rs 6 lakh to Rs 9 lakh.
Tata Nexon EV
Tata is also getting into the long-range electric vehicle space with the Tata Nexon Electric. This 300-km range all-electric compact SUV was showcased in mid-December and bookings have opened for it. The Tata Nexon EV electric SUV has a longer range than the Tigor EV, which should make it fairly practical for city use. It also sports a new look, which will soon get carried over to the internal-combustion engine variants of the Tata Nexon.
Prices of the Tata Nexon EV are expected to be between Rs 15 lakh and Rs 17 lakh across three variants.
Hyundai Aura
Hyundai is introducing a premium compact sedan to compete with the Maruti Dzire and Honda Amaze. Prices will be announced around the third week of January.
The Hyundai Aura will be offered with a choice of three engines: a 1-litre, three-cylinder turbo-charged petrol motor that puts out 100 PS of power and 172 Nm of torque with a five-speed manual transmission, a 1.2-litre petrol that puts out 83 PS of power and 114 Nm of torque with a five-speed manual or AMT transmission and a 1.2-litre diesel engine that puts out 75 PS of power and 190 Nm of torque with a five-speed manual or AMT gearbox.
It is expected to be priced between Rs 6 lakh and Rs 10 lakh.
MG ZS EV (Electric)
The MG ZS EV is MG Motor India’s second SUV offering after the Hector. It is an all-electric SUV capable of going 340 Km on a single charge. Bookings have started at Rs 50,000 each.
The MG ZS EV is an all-electric SUV. It is powered by a permanent magnet asynchronous motor driving the front wheels. It has a 44.5 kWh battery that is good for 340 Km on a full charge. It puts out 143 PS of power and 353 Nm of torque. The company is offering multiple charging options including setting up an AC fast-charger at buyer’s homes.
Prices are expected to be between Rs 20 lakh and Rs 22 lakh. See the full review.
