Lexus Launches Flagship LC 500h Coupe & Two Other Cars in India

The flagship Lexus LC 500h has some design elements taken from the LFA, Lexus’ rival to the Lamborghinis of the world. It comes with a 3.5 litre V6 petrol engine mated to an electric motor that puts out a combined output of 354 bhp. It puts out 348 Nm of torque mated to a constantly variable transmission (CVT) with rear-wheel drive. It can do 0-100 Kmph in a claimed 4.7 seconds.

The Lexus ES 300h sedan is now bigger and wider than its earlier version. It has a 2.5 litre 4-cylinder petrol engine with an electric motor, putting out a combined 215 bhp of power and 213 Nm of torque with an 8-speed automatic. Fuel economy is a claimed 22.37 kmpl, because it is a hybrid.

The SUV, the Lexus NX 300h, comes with a hybrid petrol-electric drive-train. It also uses a 2.5 litre engine and puts out 194 bhp of power and 210 Nm of torque, slightly lower than the sedan.

Lexus is Toyota’s luxury brand. Its sedan competes with the likes of the BMW 3 Series and Mercedes C Class. The SUV competes with the Audi Q3 and BMW X3.