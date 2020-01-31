Lexus Launches Flagship LC 500h Coupe & Two Other Cars in India
Luxury car maker Lexus launched its flagship LC 500h coupe in India along with updated models of its ES 300h sedan and the NX 300h SUV. The ES 300h will also be locally assembled.
The Lexus LC 500h coupe is priced at Rs 1.96 crore ex-showroom and it’s available in one variant. The ES 300h sedan’s price starts at Rs 51.9 lakh ex-showroom and the NX 300h SUV at 54.9 lakh.
Prices of Lexus Vehicles
- Lexus LC 500h (Coupe): Rs 1.96 crore
- Lexus ES 300h Exquisite (Sedan): Rs 51.9 lakh
- Lexus ES 300h Luxury (Sedan): Rs 56.95 lakh
- Lexus NX 300h Exquisite (SUV): Rs 54.9 lakh
- Lexus NX 300h Luxury (SUV): Rs 59.9 lakh
- Lexus NX 300h F Sport (SUV): Rs 60.6 lakh
Also Read : Lexus India launches SUV LX 570
All the Lexus models are petrol-electric hybrids, hence the letter ‘h’ after the model names. The meet BS-VI emission norms.
The company also announced opening of new showrooms in Chandigarh, Chennai, Kochi and Hyderabad. It already has dealerships in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.
The flagship Lexus LC 500h has some design elements taken from the LFA, Lexus’ rival to the Lamborghinis of the world. It comes with a 3.5 litre V6 petrol engine mated to an electric motor that puts out a combined output of 354 bhp. It puts out 348 Nm of torque mated to a constantly variable transmission (CVT) with rear-wheel drive. It can do 0-100 Kmph in a claimed 4.7 seconds.
The Lexus ES 300h sedan is now bigger and wider than its earlier version. It has a 2.5 litre 4-cylinder petrol engine with an electric motor, putting out a combined 215 bhp of power and 213 Nm of torque with an 8-speed automatic. Fuel economy is a claimed 22.37 kmpl, because it is a hybrid.
The SUV, the Lexus NX 300h, comes with a hybrid petrol-electric drive-train. It also uses a 2.5 litre engine and puts out 194 bhp of power and 210 Nm of torque, slightly lower than the sedan.
Lexus is Toyota’s luxury brand. Its sedan competes with the likes of the BMW 3 Series and Mercedes C Class. The SUV competes with the Audi Q3 and BMW X3.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )