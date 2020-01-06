Kia Recalling DCT Automatic Seltos Variants for Software Upgrade

To fix the skipping gears issues with the Kia Seltos the company has sent a message to owners asking them to bring the vehicle to the service centre for a software update. The update will take about 30 minutes and will sort out the issue of gears skipping.

This issue is apparently due to an inherent manufacturing issue with the Kia DCT transmission, which was brought to light in Korea. The same fix is being issued to owners in India.

As for heating issues in bumper-to-bumper traffic, this is a problem area for vehicles with dry-type dual-clutch automatic transmissions. Since they rely on two clutches that constantly engage and disengage alternate sets of gears (ideal for sporty driving), in heavy traffic conditions, they tend to overheat.

One way to avoid overheating is to not use the “creep” function too much. Instead wait for a gap in traffic, fully release the brake and let the car move forward in Drive mode.

If the transmission overheats and the warning light/message comes up, one needs to stop the vehicle, shift to “Park” and keep the foot on the brake while letting the engine idle. This will disengage the clutch packs and help dissipate heat.

This same trick can be used on cars like the Hyundai Venue DCT as well, which has a similar transmission.