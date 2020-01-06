Kia Recalling DCT Automatic Seltos Variants for Software Upgrade
Owners of the Kia Seltos with the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine and seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission are being asked to bring their vehicles in for a software upgrade. This update comes on the back of some owners facing issues with the DCT automatic transmission.
There have been two issues that have been brought to light with the Kia Seltos 7-speed DCT transmission. One is the overheating of the transmission in bumper to bumper traffic (primarily reported by owners in Bengaluru). And the second is the transmission skipping gears.
Owners have also posted on automotive forum Team-BHP saying that the vehicle only shifts between gears 2,4 and 6, skipping the odd gears.
To fix the skipping gears issues with the Kia Seltos the company has sent a message to owners asking them to bring the vehicle to the service centre for a software update. The update will take about 30 minutes and will sort out the issue of gears skipping.
This issue is apparently due to an inherent manufacturing issue with the Kia DCT transmission, which was brought to light in Korea. The same fix is being issued to owners in India.
As for heating issues in bumper-to-bumper traffic, this is a problem area for vehicles with dry-type dual-clutch automatic transmissions. Since they rely on two clutches that constantly engage and disengage alternate sets of gears (ideal for sporty driving), in heavy traffic conditions, they tend to overheat.
One way to avoid overheating is to not use the “creep” function too much. Instead wait for a gap in traffic, fully release the brake and let the car move forward in Drive mode.
If the transmission overheats and the warning light/message comes up, one needs to stop the vehicle, shift to “Park” and keep the foot on the brake while letting the engine idle. This will disengage the clutch packs and help dissipate heat.
This same trick can be used on cars like the Hyundai Venue DCT as well, which has a similar transmission.
