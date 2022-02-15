Kia Carens Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Features, Other Details
Base model of Kia Carens is available at a starting price of Rs 8.99 lakh.
The South Korean automaker Kia on Tuesday, 15 February, launched its new car Kia Carens in India. After Sonet, Carnival, and Seltos, Carens is the fourth car of Kia in India.
Kia Carens was introduced in India in December, while bookings for the same commenced from 14 January 2022.
Kia Carens is available in five different trims: Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury and Luxury Plus.
Here are some details about price, specifications and features of Kia Carens.
Kia Carens Price in India
Kia Carens Premium (Base model): Rs 8,99,900 onwards
Kia Carens Prestige: Rs 9,99,900 onwards
Kia Carens Prestige Plus: Rs 13,49,900 onwards
Kia Carens Luxury: Rs 14,99,900 onwards
Kia Carens Luxury Plus: Rs 16,19,900 onwards
Kia Carens Specifications, Features and Other Deatails
Engine and Performance
The company offers three engine variants with different trims of Kia Carens: 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine.
The 1.5 litre petrol engine churns 115hp of power and 144Nm torque, while 1.4 litre turbo petrol has output of 140hp and 242Nm torque.
On the other hand diesel engine churns output of 115hp power and 250Nm of torque.
Exterior
Kia Carens come with body colured front and rear bumper with Halogen head and tail lamp. Howevr, the higher trims feature LED lamps and DRLs instead of halogens.
The Luxury Plus variant also comes with a Sky Light Sunroof.
Interior
Kia Carens is available in 6-seater and 7-seater varinats.
It comes with features like Android Auto and Apple Carplay, wireless charging, phone projection, steering mounted audio and cruise control, hands free Bluetooth, voice recognition, front parking sensors, etc.
Safety
All five variants of Kia Carens come with 6 Airbags and ABS (Anti-lock Brake System).
Check the official website of Kia or contact the dealer near you for further details about Kia Carens.
