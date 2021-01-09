Jeep Compass 2021 Facelift: Check New Interior, Pricing, Engine

The Jeep Compass, launched in 2017 in India, has been the go-to luxury mid-size luxury SUV. The premier now has undergone a major facelift with subtle tweaks to its exterior styling and completely revamped cabin.

The reservation for the 2021 Compass has commenced on the company's official India website and will be available for test-drive at dealerships across the country by the end of January 2021. Expect prices to see a marginal hike over the older model and start from about Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom).