Jeep Compass 2021 Facelift: Check New Interior, Pricing, Engine
Expect prices to see a marginal hike over the older model and start from about Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom).
The Jeep Compass, launched in 2017 in India, has been the go-to luxury mid-size luxury SUV. The premier now has undergone a major facelift with subtle tweaks to its exterior styling and completely revamped cabin.
The reservation for the 2021 Compass has commenced on the company's official India website and will be available for test-drive at dealerships across the country by the end of January 2021. Expect prices to see a marginal hike over the older model and start from about Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom).
Jeep Compass 2021: Facelift Features
The iconic seven-box front grille is retained but has been refreshed with chrome inserts. Flanking the grille are new LED headlamps which are sleeker and are integrated with LED DRLs (daytime running lights)
The front bumper has also been reworked adding a black horizontal air intake in the middle flanked by LED fog lamps.
The central grille now features a new front facing camera and sensor.
Jeep Compass 2021: New Interior Features
On the inside, a 10.1 inch touchscreen infotainment system sits flush in the centre console. The touchscreen system offers wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity with over-the-air (OTA) updates. The console also supports Amazon Alexa.
The interiors have also been updated with soft-touch upholstery and a three spoke leather-wrapped steering wheel. The Jeep Compass 2021 also has increased storage space in central console.
The infotainment console is based on FCA's new Uconnect 5 technology that has an android-based operating system. Jeep has claimed that the system is now five times faster and supports upto 5 custom pages.
Right behind a new steering wheel sits a 10.2 inch instrument cluster. The new digital console on the 2021 Jeep Compass facelift gets a real-time 3D look that offers a host of information and is rich on information.
A major addition to the cabin is addition of auto-hold function which is a blessing in India’s traffic conditions. It keeps the braking pressure applied to avoid the car from accidentally rolling back while driving on an upward slope. The Jeep Compass 2021 also comes with three driving modes – snow, sand/mud, and auto to manage a seamless drive over any terrain.
Other noteworthy features include the addition of ventilated front seats, a dual pane panoramic sunroof, a 360 degree camera setup, a wireless smartphone charging pad and eight way power adjustable front seats with memory function.
Jeep Compass 2021: Engine Specification
Under the hood, the engines has been unchanged and the 1.4-litre turbo petrol and 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine have been carried over in its BS6 form. The former comes with a six-speed manual and seven-speed DCT unit, while the latter has a nine-speed automatic transmission.
