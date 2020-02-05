Auto Expo 2020: New Hyundai Tuscon Facelift Unveiled With AMT
Hyundai Motors has unveiled the facelift of its premium hatchback the Tuscon which now receives an updated BS-VI engine and a host of new features.
The car features a stylish front grille with a revised headlamp cluster and restyled bumper, cascading grille and fog lamp housing.
Apart from that, the new Tucson features a redesigned air intake and changes have been made to the tail lamps and the exhaust.
The Tuscon in India competes with the Jeep Compass and the Volkswagen Tiguan.
The new Tuscon comes in two engine (petrol and diesel) that are BS-VI compliant. The 2-litre petrol engine is capable of churning out 152 PS of peak power and 192Nm of peak torque while the diesel variant of the same is capable of producing 185PS of power and a whopping 392Nm of torque.
It’s been mated to a newly developed 8-speed automatic transmission gearbox. In terms of safety features, it comes with 6 airbags, front and reverse parking sensors, hill assist feature and more.
On this inside, the upholstery has been kept mostly the same while it comes with a 8-inch touchscreen that also supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
In terms of ergonomics it adds a penta-LED projector headlamp assembly along with a slightly updated front grille which house the fog lamp assembly at the bottom of it.
This generation of the Hyundai Tucson has been manufactured in India.
