Honda City Hybrid e:HEV Launch Today: Price, Specs, How to Watch the Launch Live
Honda City Hybrid launch event will begin at 12 noon.
Honda is all set to launch its new hybrid car Honda City e:HEV on Thursday, 14 April 2022 in India. The car is an addition to company's already popular sedan, Honda 'City'.
The hybrid car will run on electric motor and petrol engine.
The upcoming Honda City Hybrid sedan is expected to come in two trims i.e. V and ZX.
The launch event of Honda City Hybrid is scheduled to begin at 12 noon on Thursday.
How and where to watch live streaming of Honda City e:HEV launch event online?
Honda City Hybrid launch event can be live streamed online on the official YouTube channel of Honda Cars India. Here is the direct link of the live webcast.
Here's what we know about expected price, specifications and features of Honda City Hybrid in India.
Honda City Hybrid: Expected Price in India
Honda City Hybrid is expected to be available between the price range of Rs 18-20 lakh in India, reported RushLane.
Honda City Hybrid: Expected Specification and Features
The new Honda City Hybrid is expected to come with 97 hp 1.5-litre petrol engine which is likely to be paired with a 108 hp electric motor.
The car will also house various ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) features, which will be paired with multiple safety features like adaptive cruise control, blind-spot detection, lane keep assist, road departure mitigation system, etc, the report added.
