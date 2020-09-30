New Honda CB 350 Launches, Competes with Royal Enfield Classic 350

Honda 2 Wheelers India has launched its first cruiser motorcycle in India dubbed the Honda CB350. The company hasn’t revealed the official price of the two-wheeler but it has confirmed that it will be priced somewhere around 1.9-lakh, ex-showroom. The bike will be sold in two variants in India — DLX and DLX Pro.

In this price range, it competes with the Royal Enfield Classic 350, which is a hot seller in the Indian market.

For now, the motorcycle will be on display at the Mumbai and Gurgaon dealerships where customers can go and see the bike.