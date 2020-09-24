Harley-Davidson Shuts Shop in India Due to Low Sales: Report 

US-based motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson has reportedly said that it means to report $75 million in additional restructuring costs for 2020 related to actions including discontinuing its India operations.

According to a Livemint report, the announcement comes two months after the company announced that it’s looking to shift focus into more profitable and core markets like the US.

The Quint reached out to Harley-Davidson India for a statement and sources close to the company have said that it will release an official statement regarding this matter by 6:15 pm today.