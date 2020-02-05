Auto Expo 2020: Great Wall Motors Debuts in India With Haval SUV
Using the Auto Expo 2020 as its launch platform, Great Wall Motors (GWM) has officially entered the Indian market. The company has confirmed its first set of products will make their way in 2021.
GWM is the latest China-based manufacturer to make its way to the Indian market, and after the success of MG Motors in the country, GWM will be hoping for similar fortunes in the market.
Talking about the products, GWM offers a range of SUV under the Haval series, and you also have a slew of electric vehicles, something that's become a pre-requisite for launching cars in the country.
The company has displayed the F and H series of Haval SUVs but interestingly, it has left out the H7 SUV which is expected to be the company's first product in the market.
Apart from that, GWM had its showstoppers in the form of the Vision 2025 as well as an electric SUV called the Haval Concept H, both of which aren't part of the company's launch plans in India for now.
In terms of its business push in India, GWM said it will invest $1 billion in India, which is set to be among the top three auto markets globally.
The $1 billion (about Rs 7,100 crore) investment will be made in a phased manner in areas including research and development, manufacturing, and sales and marketing.
GWM has a research facility in Bengaluru. It had recently also inked an agreement to acquire General Motor India''s Talegaon facility. The acquisition will be completed in the second half of 2020. GMW will produce its EV and SUV models at the plant.
