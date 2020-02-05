Auto Expo 2020: Great Wall Motors Debuts in India With Haval SUV

Using the Auto Expo 2020 as its launch platform, Great Wall Motors (GWM) has officially entered the Indian market. The company has confirmed its first set of products will make their way in 2021.

GWM is the latest China-based manufacturer to make its way to the Indian market, and after the success of MG Motors in the country, GWM will be hoping for similar fortunes in the market.

Talking about the products, GWM offers a range of SUV under the Haval series, and you also have a slew of electric vehicles, something that's become a pre-requisite for launching cars in the country.

The company has displayed the F and H series of Haval SUVs but interestingly, it has left out the H7 SUV which is expected to be the company's first product in the market.