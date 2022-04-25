Ducati Multistrada V2 Launched: Check Price in India, Specifications & Features
Ducati Multistrada V2 has been launched at a starting price of Rs 14.65 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.
Ducati on Monday 25 April 2022, launched its new motorcycle Ducati Multistrada V2 in India. The motorcycle has already been launched in some international markets.
The launch of new Ducati Multistrada V2 premiered on the official YouTube channel of Ducati India.
Ducati Multistrada V2 is said to be the successor of Ducati Multistrada 950 which has already been launched in India.
Here are the price and specification details of the newly launched Ducati Multistrada V2.
Ducati Multistrada V2: Price in India
The new Ducati Multistrada V2 bike will be available at a starting price of Rs 14.65 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.
Ducati Multistrada V2S (red) is priced at Rs 16.65 lakh (ex-showroom), whereas the new V2S Street Grey livery with GP Red wheels variant is launched at Rs 16.84 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.
Ducati Multistrada V2: Specifications and Features
Ducati Multistrada V2 comes with 937cc, liquid-cooled L-twin engine that produces 111.5 bhp of power at 9,000 rpm and 96Nm of peak torque at 7,750 rpm.
As per the company, the newly launched Ducati Multistrada V2 is 5 kg lighter than the Multistrada 950.
The V2S version of the bike comes with four riding modes, cornering ABS, 5-inch colour TFT display, 8 level Traction Control, Ducati Cornering Lights, and Ducati Brake Light system.
For more details about the new Ducati Multistrada V2, contact your nearest dealer or refer to the company website.
