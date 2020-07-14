Sale of Passenger Vehicles Drops 50% in June Amid COVID-19: SIAM

The total domestic passenger vehicle sale is down 49.59 percent in June 2020 against the same month last year, due to the lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The sale of passenger cars fell by 58 percent to 55,497 units in June from a year ago, reported NDTV, quoting the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

"Inordinate delays in clearance due to congestion at ports could eventually impact manufacturing of vehicles in India. The industry is piecing itself together as growth is limping back; any further disruption at this juncture is best avoided," Rajan Wadhera, president, SIAM told NDTV.

According to the association, total exports of passenger vehicles, three-wheelers and two-wheelers witnessed a decrease of 56.31 percent, 34.98 percent and 34.25 percent respectively in June 2020.

(With inputs from NDTV)

