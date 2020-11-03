Automakers Post Record Sales In October, But There’s A Catch

As the festive season kicks off in India, automakers are welcoming a rise in demand for passenger vehicles across the country as sales picked up in the month of October for most manufacturers.

The ten-day period of Navratri, Dusshera and Durga Puja saw automakers post record sales figures compared to the same period last month.

Factors like increased demand for personal transport due to the pandemic, labour availability, resurgence of a stable sales network, festive season offers and launch of new cars in the market are some of the reasons the auto sector has shown signs of life after several months.



Despite positive numbers, retail figures have still been dismal but we’ll talk more about that later.